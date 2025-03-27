In his zeal to be the most loyal Israel patriot ever among all US presidents, Donald Trump seems intent on going further in transforming on behalf of his political masters, much of the USA into an enormous occupation camp. Who are the occupiers pushing for even more sweeping and coercive control? These days the answer to such a question is becoming obvious to many.

The intensified detention zone is to being run to serve the most vicious variety of messianic Zionism devoted to the Talmudic mission of embedding the principle of Jewish Supremacy as America’s primary underlying principle. No more Bill of Rights. No more innocent until proven guilty. Nor more MAGA, free enterprise, or artistic license. No more nuance.

All is to be to be supplanted by a dumbed-down Trump-level caricature of Jewish Supremacy to be imposed on America across the board in spite the fact that a large contingent of the USA’s domestic Jewish population wants no part of any such plan. The plan would treat any and all criticism of Israel as an indicator that the supposedly offending party, Jewish or not, is supportive of terrorism and an automatic enemy of the United States.

The now-stalled initiative by the Trump government to deport without charges Columbia University graduate student, Mahmoud Khalil, as well of scores of other young men and women women in similar shoes, sends a very strong signal that the rule of law is entirely expendable when it comes to applying the most extreme forms of Zionist authoritarianism. The most rapacious varieties of Zionist authoritarianism presently dominate the Trump administration.

Of course this phenomena is nothing new when it comes to the Zionist stranglehold on the US government. Now, however, the usual suspects have upped the ante significantly. The main perceptual limitation undermining the understanding of those wanting to widen a domestic war on the critics of Israel, is that pro-Palestinian activism is primarily a phenomenon of people without ancestral roots in the United States. Khalil was obviously picked with a view to conveying the stereotype that all people critical of the US-Israeli genocide are from the Middle East or from other Muslim-majority areas.

This perception no longer comes anyway near to reality these days. The ruthlessness of the Gaza genocide is on a scale of bloody-minded cruelty that has created a worldwide constituency hostile to Israel and its main backer, the United States. This hostility now is based practically everywhere, including in the heartland of the United States among native-born Americans.

The abiding misperception of the blinkered Zionist operatives running Amerisrael with its domineering 51st state, is that criticism of Israel in the USA can pretty much be isolated to some small constituency of manufactured “enemy aliens” as personified, for instance, in the person of Mahmoud Khalil.

The Trump regime’s agents, but especially the big Zionist donors and upper echelons of America’s once-famed Ivy League schools, are making it clear their institutions are onside with the further obliteration of America’s rule of law.

The Jewish and Shabassgoy head honchos of Zionist structures, refuse to conform to the reality that a very large constituency of citizens, including many Jews, simply refuse to countenance the US-embrace of anti-Muslim genocide. They refuse to look at this horrific act of genocide as anything other than an international crime, one that in no way constitutes a legitimate expression of government policy.

By and large this same constituency of naysayers will continue its opposition to the US government if and when the Trump government continues to turn its most sophisticated weaponry of war against the general population of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Trump administration simply cannot count on the backing and support of the American people when it comes to shifting the target of its anti-Muslim mass murder spree from Gaza to Tehran.

The domestic theatre of conflict is heating up as Donald Trump dawns his metaphorical battle fatigues. When will we see Trump walking around the battle fields in the Middle East in his US Commander-In-Chief’s military uniform? Will Trump replicate Benjamin Netanyahu’s Mr. Dressup routines?

Facing Hypersonic Missiles, Not Spears in the Iranian Self-Defence

While the incursions of lawfare, political warfare and psychological skulduggery dominate the war zone on the home front, the invasive hardware of the US war machine is being put into position to ramp up and widen the genocidal assault initiated by US-Israel partnership in Gaza.

Since Trump sanctioned the violation of the ceasefire he helped negotiate with the goal of ornamenting his inauguration, the new US President is already bloodying his own hands everyday as he continues the Israeli version of the US Indian wars. He and Biden now have each earned their own trials along with that of Netanyahu before the International Criminal Court.

Trump’s Christian Zionist war cabinet are sizing up the enemies assigned to them by their respective controllers in the Israeli government. Trump’s war cabinet has been crudely evangelized into seeing what they think of as Muslim savage terrorists, especially when under the theocratic structures of the Iranian government.

The TV-watching and TV-making members of the Trump Administration, with the Donald himself first and foremost, have been mentally fed a steady diet of Zionist mental junk food. The calories may have been removed only to make the mental poisons more toxic. From the time when some of the younger members of Trump’s cabinet were children, they have been made to see Iran as some kind of cardboard cutout on their cereal boxes boasting game names like “Catch the Terrorists.”

With the possible exception of North Korea, I have never seen a country so subjected by Western propaganda calculated to invade brains with gushes of poisonous spray paint. To grow up in the West is to be engulfed with the message that Iran is where babies come out of their mothers’ wombs as terrorists.

Consumers of Zionist-constructed popular culture are encouraged to think that nothing else goes on in Iran other than everyone all the time preparing themselves to engage in, as well as to “export,” nonsensical terrorist violence by the ton. Years of this kind of Zionist toxification of the mental environment have inculcated a mindset like that of Israeli Jews and the IDF soldiers that this population produces. After a year and a half of terrorist violence by the IDF, it is hard not to notice the glee of many Israeli soldiers as they specifically target women and children in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

Christian Zionists Sunday Schools embody the mind set of Donald Trump’s war cabinet. Its members are in no position to conduct their interactions with Iran, based on true understandings of what they are facing. Beneath the governing structures of Iran are the civilizational structures of Persia, a polity that helped facilitate the genesis of the Judaic religion in its early days.

As the primary contemporary embodiment of Persia, Iran is in a position comparable to that of Egypt, China, India, Byzantium, Russia, and the Amerindian societies indigenous to Mexico as well as the Andean civilization of Peru and Bolivia. All these polities emerge from societies that greatly predate the era of nations states. In the early stages of the era of nation states, the United States burst into existence taking the principles outlined in the Treaty of Westphalia of 1648 one step further. The so-called American Revolution opened the way to the Bolivarian revolutions that swept through Latin America overturning New Spain bit by bit.

American politicians are on a steep learning curve as they start to face the reality of how Iran intends to defend itself against the US invasion that governments in Israel have been begging for, for over a generation now. Netanyahu’s scheming to transform a run on the geopolitical gambling table from a genocidal hit on Gaza into a US-led invasion of Iran plays on an old theme in Amerisrael’s history.

The leadership of Iran has noticed hostile interactions pointed their way is the genesis Israeli-US reactions. The Iranian people and government have been preparing for the event now facing them for many decades. Much of their strategy has involved building the war-ready infrastructure to move their population, their weaponry and the rest of their strategic resources underground.

If and when the Iranian self-defence becomes offensive in nature, the people and government of Israel as well as the dozens of US bases in the region will not face onslaughts of spears. Rather Iran’s attackers will face some of the most sophisticated hypersonic missile technology in the world today.

The Iranians will immediately close the Strait of Hormuz in a way that will decimate the global economy. Such manoeuvres would make the Houthi mobilization in the Red Sea seem rudimentary by comparison.

Add to all this chaos and uncertainty, the question concerning how Iran’s allies, Russia and China, might respond to such aggression. The most pressing questions, of course, have to do with the apparent imminence of nuclear holocaust that permeate many possible scenarios.

The anti-Semitic Genocide of Palestinians as Led by Ashkenazi Jews Who Are Not Semites

What can be expected back in the United States as citizens respond to the war of repression integral to the ritual dearth dance underway on the corpse of MAGA. This dance is being conducted to clear the ground for Greater and Greater Israel which Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and others want to see culminate in the construction of the Third Temple on the site Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This plan envisaged, for instance, by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the War Lord of Israel’s most vicious settlers, involves the transformation of Jerusalem into the world’s imperial capital where a new World Court is meant to replicate the Pharisses’ Sanhedrin where such harsh judgments were passed as against Jesus.

The prospect of the US government going to such lengths to realize the agenda of Israel First extremists in the Trump government, puts all Americans and the citizens of the world in major jeopardy. Already the remnants of the rule of law in America are being sacrificed by making the vague and nonsensical crime of “anti-semitism” the equivalent of say first degree murder.

The idea of anti-semitism in this context is totally irrational. In the present case Ashkenazi Jews, whose ancestry derives from a tribe of Jewish converts in Eurasia, wrongfully call themselves “semites.” Some of these non-semites then proceed to mutilate and kill actual semites, namely the Palestinians. Then they criticize as antisemites those that criticize their tribe and their new country, Israel. It is really quite bizarre when you see how the lies attending accusations of anti-semitism are structured and perpetrated.

The Jewish state of Israel was problematically created in 1947-48 by the United Nations. The ongoing US-Israeli genocide of Palestinians embodies an obscene and actual display of anti-semitism perpetrated by a non-semitic people.

How ironic, therefore, that to criticize in the USA the anti-semitic genocide of Palestinians in Israel, forms the basis of deciding who stays inside or outside the USA’s existing and future occupation camps.

In the thinking of those constructing the dystopia now engulfing many people in the United States and beyond, to be classified as an anti-semite pretty much also makes one a named terrorist and a treasonous enemy of the United States. Certainly the compliant government of Canada will probably go along with the travesty no matter who wins the current national election.

As we are seeing with the building of a coalition of people taking a stand together in addressing the case of Mahmoud Khalil, Jews and non-Jews will continue to organize collectively as they so see fit. At the same time it is becoming clear that Jews and non-Jews, sometimes referred to as goyim, are not in the same boat. Certainly a limited number of Jews are subjected to very harsh persecution and prosecution. Sometimes they are labelled as self-hating Jews.

But there’s a bigger picture to examine. The rules are very different once a government has decided to make the difference between Jews and all others a main criteria of how law is constructed and how punishments and awards are apportioned. As this agenda becomes more and more discriminatory and aggressive, the imperative becomes greater for the non-Jews, and especially those seen and penalized as “White” goyim, learn to push back.

In defending and explaining the actions of his Zionist father and those of his ilk in putting together the ingredients of formidable motifs of Zionist power in almost every field of US enterprise, Jonathan Revusky pointed out in a recent conversation with me the two-sided nature of the current relationship. The assertion of Zionist control could not have gone forward without what he calls “Dumbass Goy Boy helplessness.” Well, he has a point. What are we going to do about it? Please see

Appendex

Relevant Links

The situation room

Source: Kevin Barrett

“Since Applebaum thinks journalists she disagrees with ought to be killed, doesn’t that make Applebaum herself—and by extension, all journalists who provide cover for the ongoing genocide—legitimate targets for the other side? If what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and what’s good for the Jews is good for the goyim, why shouldn’t an army of anti-genocide Applebaum-equivalents start killing pro-genocide journalists like her?”

Hedges Surrendering to Authoritariasm

“And this is where we are. None of the liberal institutions, including the universities, the commercial media and the Democratic Party, will defend us. They will remain supine, hypocritically betray their supposed principles and commitment to democracy or willingly transform themselves into apologists for the regime. The purges and silencing of our most courageous and accomplished intellectuals, writers, artists and journalists — begun before Trump’s return to the White House — is being expedited.”

