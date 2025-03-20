Zionist Bullshit vs Goy Boy Helplessness
Tony Hall and Jonathan Revuski Dive Down Deep into Identity Politics in the Most Fraught Relationship of Them All. Launching a New Video Series.
In this video Jonathan Revusky and I are trying to get a new project off the ground. We have been talking about a collaboration for a few months based on Jonathan’s conception of Heresy Central. I invite folks that drop by now and then to “Looking Out at the World from Canada,” to participate in the launching of this new venture.
I won’t say much about the contents. I hoping you’ll check it out for yourselves. I will say, however, that during the the last 25 minutes or so, thing warmed up and a few sparks began to fly. It started when Jonathan suddenly made reference to his father, a very devoted Zionist and a university professor.
One thing led to another and suddenly Jonathan posed some kind of dichotomy posing the triumph of “Zionist Narrative Bullshit” over the “Helplessness of Goy Boys.” He asked me how I felt about being in the Goy Boy camp. What do you think of my answer?
https://rumble.com/v6qu6gg-modern-day-heresy-a-conversation-with-tony-hall.html
THat's fun stuff, code switching from zionist parasite to jewish parasite. Fun times in these days two decades and a half into the Century of the Jew. Imagine, 16 million rats on planet earth, and so so much plague.
What drivel, man, as Putin gets his late age/stage circumcision. What a hell of a bunch of Minyans we have in U$AmeriKKKa and Klanada.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/the-welfare-cunt-tree-men-like-jp
its a good discussion - you two sort of are opposites. I think Trump is doing two things. He's softening up his base by doing radical things so that now that the initial days of his new term are over he can do what he needs to do to appease his masters. Blow up the Middle East and keep funding and sending weapons to Ukraine. He's a warpig. And about the word Goy. Its satanic - its an anti-Christian concept. I'm not a goy. I don't get myself rich off filthy zios. Goys do.