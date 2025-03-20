In this video Jonathan Revusky and I are trying to get a new project off the ground. We have been talking about a collaboration for a few months based on Jonathan’s conception of Heresy Central. I invite folks that drop by now and then to “Looking Out at the World from Canada,” to participate in the launching of this new venture.

I won’t say much about the contents. I hoping you’ll check it out for yourselves. I will say, however, that during the the last 25 minutes or so, thing warmed up and a few sparks began to fly. It started when Jonathan suddenly made reference to his father, a very devoted Zionist and a university professor.

One thing led to another and suddenly Jonathan posed some kind of dichotomy posing the triumph of “Zionist Narrative Bullshit” over the “Helplessness of Goy Boys.” He asked me how I felt about being in the Goy Boy camp. What do you think of my answer?

To Play the Video Click Here

https://rumble.com/v6qu6gg-modern-day-heresy-a-conversation-with-tony-hall.html