Looking out at the World from Canada

Looking out at the World from Canada

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Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
Oct 29, 2024

“ Complexity and nuance is being pushed aside so that “The Holocaust”can be reduced to a single option calling for a thumbs up or thumbs down vote. What an absurdity.”

As George Bush, Jr. famously stated, “ you’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists”.

It’s that simple. NOT!!

According to Dr. Fauci, when asked for more information about the inconsistencies in the Covid “narrative “, his response was simply: “ the science is settled”. End of discussion.

Sound familiar??

Sycophants continue another day.

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Joan's avatar
Joan
Oct 17, 2024Edited

Heroes detect the lies in the relentless bombardment of false narratives designed to confuse us, divide us, and distract us from focusing on the real enemy (the oligarchs who pull the strings).

Heroes continue to stand for what is right because they can do nothing else, no matter the relentless attacks from the powerful and their brainwashed/controlled minions.

Thank you for being a hero Tony, and for writing about other heroes who have continued to stand strong against Zionism and evil despite relentless attacks.

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