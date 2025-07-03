Some very big news continues to coalesce in the minds of those of us who are paying attention to the unfolding contemporary history of these extraordinary times. As it now stands, the Israeli and US governments are currently on the losing side of the aggressive war they initiated with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The initiation of a formal state of war with Iran began with Israel’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Iran on Friday June the 13th and with the USA’s illegal drop on June 22 of the biggest bombs in its arsenal on three sites devoted to the production of nuclear materials for peaceful use.

As Mike Whitney reported on 28 June, the government of Israel called on President Donald Trump to declare on day 12 of the conflict, an undocumented “ceasefire” in the violent exchanges between Israel and Iran. The Israeli PM called for this halt because Israel was getting clobbered by the accurate targeting of the large Iranian missile fleet on many strategic sites of destruction.

For the first time in history, the world was being presented with a vivid display of Iran’s highly effective array of ballistic and hypersonic projectiles aimed at the key installations of a formidable enemy. Never before has Israel experienced so much military destructiveness pointed its way, destruction widely filmed and photographed and disseminated to the world. A major shift in the global balance of power has already taken place.

A large portion of the incoming missiles were getting through the faulty protective barriers with the effect that Israel’s core strategic assets were “getting systematically pulverized.” Something had to be done“to stop the bleeding” of people as well as the obliteration of the infrastructures necessary for the support of human life.

Based on his partial survey of major sites destroyed by Tehran, Whitney adds,

“That’s why Israel ‘threw in the towel’ less than 2 weeks after the opening salvo, because Iran was decimating one target after another with no end in sight. So, Israel capitulated.

A big part of the panic created by Iran’s response to Israel’s initial invasion is revealed by the Netanyahu government’s quick decision to limit and block the flow of information. Netanyahu decided to shut down, black out and outlaw honest recording and reporting of the widespread devastation wrought in Tel-Aviv, Haifa and in many other strategic locales throughout Israel.

The aim was to obscure understanding inside and outside Israel of Iran’s precision missile strikes during the preliminary twelve-day phase of a conflict that probably cannot be held back given the enormity of the existential stakes on both sides.

Given the enormity of the rhetorical hostility heaped on Iran over decades, it was not that surprising to see the large scale of the Israeli sneak attack mounted behind the distracting cover of peace negotiations. The Iranian assault on Israel was mustered up in a hurried response to the devastating scale of the initial the Friday the 13th invasion. This Iranian response came to constitute by far the biggest, most lethal bullet ever to penetrate the myth of the invincible Israel protected by the invincible IDF.

With the backing of its US partner, Israel effectively raised the white flag at least temporarily. The objective was to live in order to fight again in the war mongering country whose conquistadorial veneer seems to be coming unglued as David pointed big poison arrows at a wounded Goliath.

Iran, Israel, and Palestine

The media’s preoccupation with the new war pitting Iran against Israel and its partner in crime, the United States, briefly marginalized coverage of the genocidal assault still underway in Gaza and the West Bank. Yet another variation of the sporadic ceasefire chorus is being raised in this context as June becomes July. This genocidal assault now reaching Iran was initially justified on the basis of a premeditated con job presented to the world on October 7, 2023.

That engineered event created the initial burst that has enabled War Lord Benjamin Netanyahu to move from one invasion to the next in his sleazy and self-serving effort to evade prosecution by law the enforcement officials in his own country. What does law enforcement mean any longer in the capital of a criminal country dispensing genocide as its primary day-to-day preoccupation?

In the latest stage of the blood-curdling genocide, the occupying power lures its starving subjects to food distribution sites only to shoot the selected survivors of the 400,000 Palestinians already exterminated since Oct. 7, 2023.

Are the IDF gunmen conducting the ongoing extermination of the starving population, aiming their weapons at random targets? Or is some deliberate process of selection for execution taking place? Is the genocide company known as Planantir somehow involved in this latest variation of the process for designating the victims of the US-Israeli genocide?

The prospect of eliminating Iran in its present geopolitical form through “regime change,” has gradually moved to the centre stage of the Zionist agenda. The establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran came about in 1979.

With the approval and backing of a number of high-ranking authorities in the West, including it seems US President Jimmy Carter, the “Islamic Revolution” was set in motion with the touch down in the Iranian capital of a chartered Air France jumbo jet. On Feb. 1 1979, the 747 transported Imam Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, then a prominent Shia cleric, along with his extended entourage. Coming from Paris, Imam Khomeini arrived in Tehran to a tumultuous welcome from a representative sample of admiring and curious Iranians.

Ayatollah Khomeini had been vanquished from his country in 1964 by the US-backed puppet regime of the Shah of Iran. The Ayatollah was far from alone among other Shia clerics in his preoccupation with the injustices brought about by imperial authorities who often robbed colonized native peoples of their right to dignity, property and self-determination.

The vanquished Islamic scholar perceived Israel as an especially rapacious imperial polity that draws on the imperial heritage of the British Empire as well as the heavily militarized American superpower.

The other side of this imperial coin coalesced in the Ayatollah’s empathetic understanding concerning the continuing plight of the Palestinians. The contemporary history presently unfolding right before us, presents an open window that is exposing the excruciatingly horrific fate of native Palestinians under the ongoing genocidal derangement of US and Israeli authorities.

Ayatollah Khomeini helped to shape the underlying principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran in ways that placed a high emphasis on the ideal of protecting Palestinian life, land and liberty from Zionist incursions. These incursions took place in order to fulfill the fetish of ethnocentric Jewish supremacy as the highest expression of Israel’s existential purpose.

After Ayatollah Khomeini died in 1989, his successor as Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, adopted identical principles with respect to Iran’s sacred duty towards the Palestinians. Ayatollah Khamenei has been much in the news as he took a firm grip on Iran’s governance in the chaotic hours and days after Israel’s surprise invasion.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The central importance of safeguarding the lives and wellbeing of the native Palestinians from Israeli assault goes far to explaining the nature of the Zionist hostility to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The devotion of the people and government of Iran to everything that bears on the survival of the Palestinian people is so transparent and clear, that most Israelis and their Christian Zionist allies lust for the regime change to eliminate Iran as presently constituted.

From 9/11, to 10/7, to the Edge of the Apocalypse

The Israel-Iran conflict was transformed into a standard fixture frequently referred to in the manufactured discourse of the Global War on Terror (GWOT). The GWOT can be seen as the outgrowth of a purposely specious interpretation of the events of September 11, 2001.

These events have been labelled as 9/11, tellingly the telephone number for emergency calls. The 9/11 emergency measures continue to this day, along with layer upon layer of other emergency measures, to suspend the normal working of laws, government and civil society.

The psychological dimension of the symbolic conflict invoked by the artificially-fabricated Global War on Terror places at the forefront diabolical depictions of Islamic religion, people, governance, and culture. This hostile imagery of Islam is depicted as an integral part of a “clash of civilizations” whose chief theorists present Islam as a discordant global entity headed on a collision course with an idealized image of a harmonious “Judeo-Christian” world.

The events of 9/11 were concocted as a false flag event to dramatize the dilemma of global society as explained in the text authored by Samuel P. Huntington. Huntington popularized some of the analytical work of Prof. Bernard Lewis. Prof. Lewis is a British scholar of Near East Orientalism, a high-ranking Zionist operative, and the intellectual nemesis of the Palestinian-American academic, Prof. Edward Said. In my research over the years on 9/11, I have come to see Lewis as the probable Deep State author of the lavish and far-reaching 9/11 official conspiracy theory.

Lewis had the ability to develop the elaborate mixture of fiction and truth that became the basis of the elaborate fantasy made to develop around the CIA asset Osama bin Laden and the CIA-backed mercenary army, al-Qaeda.

From day one, bin Laden and the US-trained al-Qaeda subgroup of the mujahideen were depicted in the large body of official literature on 9/11 as the designated culprits who supposedly committed the crimes of 9/11.

Prof. Lewis was in a good position to come up with the 9/11 legend not so much because of what he did or did not know about Arabs, but rather because of his understanding of what average American could be made to believe about how Arabs operate.

Lewis could be seen as a con man’s con man who was able to predict so well the 9/11 story before it happened, because he had so much to do with inventing the narrative of how angry Muslims might attempt to seize control of human destiny.

Bernard Lewis along with individuals like David Frum, Richard Perle, Paul Wolfowitz, Leo Strauss, William Kristol, Robert Kagan, Ehud Barack, Scooter Libby, Philip Zelikow, Aron Milcham, Michael Chertoff and Alvin K. Hellerstein are prominent among the real culprits of 9/11. All of those named above are Jewish Israel-Firsters with prestigious positions including as political spin doctors that regularly present the 9/11 fictions as if they are facts.

The surviving members of this cabal have played, and continue to play, key roles sustaining the lies and crimes embedded in the hugely transformative 9/11 affair. The 9/11 deception built on the heritage of Zionist false flags in Palestine and the Middle East together with NATO’s violent episodes undertaken in Operation Gladio to discredit communist political parties across Europe.

9/11 can be seen in retrospect as a classic deception that should be carefully studied as the most bold and broadly influential false flag event of our times. The term, false flag, came to be a short form for deceptive events. The term has come to represent an expansion of the original meaning of a ship that raised a false flag to misrepresent its country of origin.

Many precedents were set by 9/11 which proved to provide a battering ram in the denigration of core laws, principles, and institutions at the heart of Western Civilization.

For instance two decades after 9/11, the Covidian deceptions were made to seem something like a public health crisis enabled by a well-coordinated set of false flag events. Similarly the “inside job” of Oct. 7, 2023 would probably not have been possible without the trial and error test case provided by Operation 9/11.

The staged event was meant to generate hatred and distrust towards the global religious community of Islam. The events and misinterpretation of 9/11 should be understood first and foremost as a psychological operation.

Many thousands of people would have had to be involved in making Operation 9/11 happen. Most were American goyim charged to take care of tightly circumscribed technical issues that were instrumental in creating the illusion of a jihadist attack by Muslim hijackers acting independently.

Many of those who took care of the details essential to pulling off the ruse of 9/11 were not let into the broader discussion of the overall 9/11 project and its various deceptions, complications and objectives.

Through concerted misrepresentation and misinterpretation, the top tier of like-minded 9/11 culprits were able to exploit the event. The biggest beneficiaries were those on the Israel First side of the Israel-US partnership. The cementing of the elaborate partnership between the Israeli and US elements in the 9/11 operation helped set the stage for the Israel-US partnership whose weird and ornate workings have been on very public display since Oct. 7, 2023.

The interactions linking the Biden government and then the Trump government to the continuous rule of the Netanyahu government keep confounding all previous expectations and patterns inherited from the past. At times it becomes impossible to tell where the Israel government ends and the US government begins.

The bicultural character of Benjamin Netanyahu as genuine expression of the merger of US and Israeli culture provides an important element of the US-Israel partnership in the invasions, in the genocide, and the now in the unfolding of the high-tech war with Iran.

An example of the most recent phases of this merger-in-process has shown up in President Trump’s intervention with law enforcement officials now deep into the process of prosecuting Benjamin Netanyahu for infractions of a number of domestic criminal laws.

This prosecution has taken many unexpected twists, some involving competing interpretations of the role of Netanyahu and his immediate staff in the mysteries of what really happened in the lead up to, and in the duration of, October 7, 2023. Sometimes the events of Oct. 7 are referred to as 10/7 suggesting possible similarities between the “inside jobs” of 2001 and 2023.

Because Netanyahu is desperate to prevent any objective judicial investigation into what really happened on 10/7, the contested issues have worked their way into the domestic criminal proceedings involving the actions of the Israeli Prime Minister and his staff. What did he know on 10/7 and what did he and his staff do or not do based on whatever perceptions they had?

The US President is trying to appoint himself a law giver in the domestic trial of Netanyahu. He has put his own person forward as a sage leader who deserves standing in the ongoing criminal trial of Netanyahu.

Trump has painted a picture of a “witch hunt”against the Israeli PM who he praises as a benevolent saviour of humanity for joining with the US President in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. While the focus of much reporting involves nuclear technology, the core of the real agenda is to eliminate Iran in its present form in the name of “regime change.”

Trump asserted.

Trump is trying hard to closely identify himself and the Office of the US President with Benjamin Netanyahu, a man who many rightfully see as the most notorious genocidaire and war criminal of the twenty-first century. Trump’s designation of himself as some kind of character witness charged to get between the Israeli courts and the Israeli Prime Minister sets many precedents whose fuller implications are obviously troubling and large.

https://www.laroucheorganization.com/by_its_actions_the_u_s_has_opened_a_pandora_s_box_of_war_and_chaos

Trump’s intervention aimed at sabotaging judicial impartiality outside of partisan politics raises many serious issues. These issues highlight the corrosive role of a wide array of US politicians in sabotaging the essential work of the International Criminal Court by placing travel restrictions and other hostile sanctions on ICC staff members including its judges and prosecutors. The ICC is facing harsh political interference to hold it back from proceeding with its criminal prosecutions of Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

This kind of vocal political interference in the arbitration of jurists in domestic and international courts underlines the collapse of not only public trust and confidence but also the integrity of core procedures for the determination of what is true and what is fictitious; of who is guilty and who is innocent. The treatment of Trump and Netanyahu has established the basis of a test case of who must live within laws and who is placed above the laws. Who is chosen for impunity no matter what crimes they commit?

Back in 2003 the Bush government simply faked the production of evidence to show that the Iraqi government of Saddam Hussein was on the verge of obtaining weapons of mass destruction. This claim was deployed to justify the forthcoming regime change invasion.

While some journalists subsequently took some responsibility for the weapons-of-mass-destruction scam, nothing of the kind ever took place with respect to the many tall tales told to back up the 9/11 fantasy.

In a similar vein Iran is currently being targeted in the course of the US invasion to enact bunker buster bomb attacks on three nuclear installations in Iran. The spin doctors overseeing the Western Media’s interpretation of this story repeated a slightly revised version of the Iraqi myth that Saddam Hussein’s country was just on the verge of getting its own weapons of mass destruction.

An increasingly important element of all the spin doctoring in the story of Iran and nuclear technology concerns to International Atomic Energy Agency founded in 1970. The IAEA’s findings until June of 2025 are that the Iranians have never broken the terms of the Non-Proliferation Treaty in an attempt to develop nuclear weapons. In fact Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made a fatwa first in 1989 stating Iran would not seek to development nuclear weapons.

In spite of Iran’s restraint, some Iranian officials accuse the IAEA under the leadership of Director General Raphael Grossi of channeling information to Mossad in ways meant to damage Iran. Grossi has also been condemned for not pointing a finger of accusation at the attacks on Iran by the governments of Israel and the United States. These attacks represent a flagrant breach of the UN Charter and of the terms of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jun/30/trust-un-nuclear-watchdog-broken-iran-president-iaea

In his 24 June, 2025 essay entitled, “Israel, Iran: The Confrontation,” Thierry Meyssan confirmed that credible evidence exists to prove Grossi’s connection to his Mossad partners. Meyssan wrote

“despite statements by Benjamin Netanyahu, the first Israeli documents seized by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry called into question the neutrality of Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Argentinian. They revealed that he had transmitted observations from his organization to Israel, even though Israel is not a member.”

The role of Israel in this fiasco is exceedingly problematic because it possesses nuclear weapons outside the structure of international law. Accordingly, in this field as in so many others, Israel is an international pariah and outlaw whose leadership refuses to adhere to the terms of the Non-Proliferation Treaty or seek membership in the IEAE. With all this in mind, the government of Iran decided in recent days to cut off relations with the IAEA.

Let us return back to the core narrative concerning the 9/11 and the set up of Iran for dissolution through so-called regime change. The 9/11 brain trust continues to cover up the real nature of the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Consequently the absurd and ridiculous 9/11 narrative prevails in official circles until this day.

There has been no substantial alteration away from the story whose main elements were set out on the very day of 9/11 without any genuine investigation whatsoever.

Michael Chertoff was one of the key figures in the Justice Department who initially transformed the investigation of the 9/11 evidence into a systematic destruction of evidence. From the first moments after 9/11, Chertoff took charge of the US-Israel coverup, including the hasty elimination of twisted steel beams from area of the obliterated Twin Towers. These beams constituted important evidence of how the enormous structures were destroyed.

https://www.unz.com/article/israel-did-9-11/

It seems the audacious lies about what really happened on 9/11 have been classified on high as being immune to the process of historical revision. In this respect, the 9/11 myth has been declared off bounds to factual challenge and alteration in much the same fashion as the sanctified Holocaust narrative has escaped any genuine reckoning with ongoing research.

New evidence is constantly being discovered prompting some to offer up revised interpretations, a constant process that forms a core preoccupation of professional historians worthy of expert status in a variety of academic fields.

Some members of the 9/11 brain trust made sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran was prominently smeared amidst the orgy of bloody-minded patriotism. This gung ho patriotism was aroused by the hugely transformative psychological operation pulled off by the leading figures of the Israel-US partnership. The main vehicle of the smear was inserted into George W. Bush’s State of the Union Address to the US Congress on Jan, 29 2002.

Bush identified countries that he accused of giving assistance to “terrorists” as the basis of a new “Axis of Evil.” The countries he identified were Iran, Iraq, and North Korea. The sudden flaring up of the undeclared US-Israeli war on Iran can be seen as an effort to deliver the goods promised in 2002 by George Bush when he avoided any reference to evidence as top officials in the Global War on Terror typically do.

Ending Evil and Winning Against Terror?

The 2002 video above mentions a Canadian neocon speech writer named David Frum, the son of Barbara Frum, then a prominent public affairs host on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. David Frum became the subject of considerable attention due to his authorship of the reference to Iran, Iraq and North Korea as part of Bush’s “Axis of Evil” speech.

David Frum, Inventor of “the Axis of Evil” and Co-Author of “An End to Evil.” According to Frum, The Islamic Republic of Iran is Evil Incarnate

According to the words that Frum put in George Bush’s mouth, the three named countries including Iran “must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.” The echo reverberating between the fakes news of 2002 and the fake news of 2025 is quite pronounced

Frum teamed up in co-authoring a book with a more senior Zionist power broker, Richard Perle. Perle took Frum under his wing as a core collaborator in developing the policies, actions, and interpretations that gave shape to the Global War on Terror. It seems these old neocon agendas are being resuscitated to accommodate the sudden extension of the US-Israel partnership into the conduct of the genocide against native Palestinians and now into the realm of the aggressive war aimed at destroying Iran as presently constituted.

Perle was instrumental in drafting in 1996 the Israeli report, A Clean Break: A New Strategy for Securing the Realm. The essence of this document was to encourage the new Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to overcome all obstacles standing in the way of Israel’s annexation of new territories and Israel’s assertions of added clout worldwide.

The Perle report indicated that these objectives should be reached through more aggressive engagement by the IDF in pre-emptive wars and in more aggressive interventions with the US government to solicit US military resources to serve Israel’s foreign policy objectives. The goal was to find ways of encouraging the US government to elevate, elaborate and mobilize the US military apparatus more actively in order to become a more effective enforcer of Israeli dominance over Arab submission.

The Clean Break document can be seen as one part of a two-volume work. The second part of the project was written on behalf of a neocon consortium based in the United States. This large group of Zionist insiders was called the Project for the New American Century, PNAC. PNAC’s 2000 report is entitled Rebuilding America’s Defenses. Much like the Clean Break document, Rebuilding America’s Defenses presents a plea for a more energized era of US militarism to be exercised basically for the benefit of Israel.

PNAC’s wish list of military hardware, software and added personnel was put forward with the proviso that implementing the whole package would require the intervention of “something like a New Pearl Harbor.” A very compelling version of a new Pearl Harbor just happened to arrive right on time via the CIA’s fake jihadist delivery service. The traumatizing spectacle demolished the most prominent features of the World Trade Centre in Manhattan even as it pierced a narrow hole in the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Almost immediately the US government and its related agencies sprung into action knowing exactly what to do as if implementing a pre-prepared plan, which is obviously what transpired. The attack on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon was accompanied shortly after 9/11 by anthrax assaults delivered by mail. The anthrax, it was subsequently discovered, came from the chemical weapons labs of the US government.

The recipients of the deadly anthrax included most prominently two US Senators who were not about to just rubber stamp large masses of government legislation and policies meant to kick start the Global War on Terror. Within less than a month the US Armed Forces put down boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

Much of the membership of PNAC were inducted into President Bush’s war cabinet. Some of the PNAC officials, including Richard Perle, were installed into new positions meant to direct the far-flung operations of a Global War on Terror. Such a war was not directed at a particular enemy but at an amorphous and open-ended condition labelled “terror.”

As explained by General Wesley Clark, a leading edge of this Global War on Terror was to be directed at seven Muslim-majority countries over a period of five years. These countries were Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, and Sudan. The invasion of Iran was to be the culminating event of these US-led wars to advance the policy objectives of Israel.

The book by Frum and Perle is written like a text directed at uneducated goy simpletons. The title of the text captures the condescending attitude of the self-declared terror-fighting authors. Apparently these angelic folks know how to end evil and win the war on terror. Can terror be defeated in warfare where terror abounds?

According to Frum and Perle, one of the main routes to an end to evil lies in eliminating all the “mullahs” from leadership positions in the governance of Iran. That is one of the keys to their plan for a “winning the War on Terror.” This same level of nonsense aimed at lowering the level of public discourse is now being delivered by Donald Trump in his inept quest to be recognized as the most pro-Israel US President ever. What a wrongheaded objective for the chief MAGA spokesman!

What Is Going On in the Deep Israeli Infiltration of Iran by Mossad?

This essay is my third since the government of Israel and then the government of the United States initiated the invasion of Iran with two separate attacks in mid-June. One essay dealt, somewhat tongue-in-cheek, with the need for regime change directed at Israel in order to prevent it from existing in its current form.

The other essay dealt with several issues including the infiltration of Iran by agents of Israel including Mossad members. It has been widely reported that some of these agents penetrated core elements of Iran’s governing institutions. This infiltration was integral to the process of the Israeli assassination of dozens of high-ranking Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists in the course of the Israel’s Friday the 13th invasion of Iran.

In preparing this essay I integrated the reports of the new developments with the insights I gained from my reading of important essays by Thierry Meyssan. Meyssan outlined the deeper history and meaning of the infiltration by agents of the Israeli government into the inner workings of the Iranian government.

In recent days and weeks, Meyssan has been presenting a lot of new material giving more depth especially on the background of current controversies within Iran that go back to the early twentieth century. The author delves especially into the long term consequences flowing from the British governments role in creating a massive famine in Iran during the First World War. How many times has imperial Britain plundered local food supplies and much else besides, in order to feed and service its large overseas armies?

According to Meyssan’s account, Britain’s lethal assault on Iran’s food supply caused several millions of premature deaths reducing the country’s population by about one-quarter. The legacy of this travesty is that many Iranian retain deep resentments towards Britain, a polity that seems to have earned even more animosity in Iran than Israel. For many Iranians Britain, even more than Israel, epitomizes the dark legacy of imperialism.

Meyssan traces imperial Britain’s zeal in playing divide-and-conquer in its colonial conquests right to into the current conflagration being examined here. Meyssan notes that the United Kingdom continues to back the “Revisionist Zionism” of Benjamin Netanyahu at the same times as the UK secretly backs Hamas, an extension of the Muslim Brotherhood. Since the early twentieth century imperial Britain has played a significant role on various sides of controversies involving the Muslim Brotherhood.

I continue to look to Meyssan for insights on the role of Jews, Zionism, Mossad and Israel in the governance and operation of the Islamic Republic of Iran. As Meyssan sees it, the Jewish role in both the regime of the Shah and in the Islamic Republic of Iran has deep roots in the integration of Jewish communities into Persia and into the Ottoman Empire. This history is well woven into the multiethnic dimension of Israel where many Iranian Jews settled especially after the Shaw was vanquished from power.

While the hierarchies of Zionist command and control played significant roles in the political economy of Iran during the time of Shah from 1953 and 1978, the following video indicates the excesses of Jewish power did not go unnoticed even by the country’s top puppet governor. The strings were pulled by the same Israel-US partnership that has been front and centre in the conduct of the genocide and now in the aggressive war initiated against Iran.

As I explain in my essay, “From Decapitation to Obliteration,” it is very disturbing to take into accounts the implications of the deep infiltration of Israeli intelligence agents into the ranks of Iranian officialdom. According to Meyssan, this infiltration has resulted in the assassination of “the leaders of Hezbollah one by one.”

This Israeli murder spree directed at the leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon began with the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, 2024. As some see it, the Israeli elimination of Nasrallah was instrumental in the extension of Israel’s subsequent decapitation campaign on Friday June the 13th into the top commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp.

While Yoav Gallant was still Defense Minister of Israel before being removed from the Office by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s top soldier said the following of the removal of Hassan Nasrallah. In Gallant’s estimation, Nasrallah was “the most important targeted strike since the founding of the State of Israel.”

Gallant well understood that, in the eyes of many millions of people who identify with the mission of the Axis of Resistance, Nasrallah was widely perceived as the very personification of the highest order of holy warriors. He gained this reputation through tireless devotion to a higher calling.

This image of Nasrallah stands in stark contrast to the Luciferian aura of a fighting force engaged in an indiscriminate genocidal demolition together with a forced displacement of an entire population.

Yoav Gallant underlined Nasrallah’s importance as an inspirational figure in the resistance to the establishment of Greater Israel by the devotees of Revisionist Zionism, ie Likud extremism. In the short video below he explains the threat that Nasrallah embodied for Israel and its expansionary agenda.

Meyssan is blunt in his assertion that Iranian authorities bear some responsibility for being too lax about allowing Israel agents to infiltrate their ranks in ways that led to Hezbollah’s decapitation starting with the martyrdom of Nasrallah. As I see it, the Iranian authorities owe their own people as well as the world at large some explanation of how this setback came to be. Is the underlying problem really being addressed or are only bandaid solutions being applied.

This matter has personal meaning for me. In the autumn of 2019, I was taken under the wing of the Iranian hosts of a New Horizon conference that took place in Lebanon. As part of our conference we travelled to the south of Lebanon exploring districts where almost everyone was either a member or a supporter of Hezbollah.

Spending time with these people and seeing their high level of commitment and discipline was a revelation. During our visit in the region we spent some time in a Hezbollah park that included cinematic resources explaining historic Hezbollah battles involving military bases in the tunnels of southern Lebanon.

The Hezbollah park included some of the underground facilities including displays of the early MAC computers employed by Hezbollah fighters.

Since publishing “From Decapitation to Obliteration” on 16 June I have seen on the Internet passing references to Iranian procedures to gather up in order to punish or eliminate those accused of being agents of Israel.

What I have not seen is proper analysis of the conditions that made it possible for the Iranian government to hire an Israeli-funded asset as the head of counterintelligence for a whole decade. Did this outcome result from highly expert deception by the spies or was there some kind of understanding between competing factions in Iran to live and let live? As I learned from Meyssan,

“In 2011, the head of Iranian counter-espionage in charge of combating Mossad infiltration who was appointed was... an Israeli agent. He remained in office until 2021 and now lives in Israel. He surrounded himself with a team of about twenty people who fled with him to Israel. They were the ones who organized the assassinations of the nuclear scientists and the theft of the archives exhibited by Benjamin Netanyahu.”

As I see it, this kind of episode is probably indicative of larger systemic problems rather than a one-of event. The idea that this Israeli spy was able to carry on for a full decade at the heart of the Iranian government, points towards systemic problems. This view of a large systemic problem certainly lines up well with the targeting by Mossad agents of the IRGC Commanders and nuclear scientists in the Friday the 13th invasion.

When I completed the essay, “From Decapitation to Obliteration,” I forwarded it to Dr. Kevin Barrett who lives in Morocco and knows Iran quite well. So far Dr. Barrett has declined to address the issue of Israeli infiltration, large or small, into the guts of Iranian governance.

It would be good to get some clarification from appropriate sources about recent revelations indicating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has an Israeli asset problem. There is need for more candour especially for those of us who incur Zionist recriminations for appearing on Iran’s English-language world broadcasting service, Press TV.

There is more to say in the wake of my first shot at the subject of Israel as an appropriate candidate for regime change. One way to think about regime change is that it is the desired outcome of globalists contemplating the fate of those countries that do not line up with the universalist policies of one-world governance. The implementation of the national sovereignty points away from globalist uniformity as sometimes advanced through the forced imposition of coercive regime change.

Ironically the government of Israel imposed on the United States a kind of regime change in the process of acquiring nuclear weapons. By arranging the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy because he was against Israel becoming a country with nuclear weapons, agents of Israel effective changed the future nature of the US regime.

When JFK was eliminated it opened the Office of the President to Lyndon Johnson who began a process of orienting United States to become Israel’s closest partner. The conditions were thereby created that have brought us to our current destination on the edge of the apocalypse.

Trump Tries to Cover for Netanyahu

https://www.timesofisrael.com/let-bibi-go-trump-doubles-down-on-call-to-end-netanyahus-corruption-trial/?utm_source=The+Daily+Edition&utm_campaign=daily-edition-2025-06-29&utm_medium=email

Trump Tries to Cover for Netanyahu

Trum p Hijacked to Incite Nuclear Armageddon

By reneging on his earlier pledge to "start no new wars," Trump has betrayed his own MAGA base. China should be on alert—it is the next target of war.

ALEXANDER DUGIN

JUN 28

First of all, I think that we have already entered the third world war. This third world war will be a nuclear one. So what did Israel do some days ago? What did the United States do today? That was an attack on a nuclear facility in order to make the nuclear station explode. That is an act of nuclear terrorism, demonstrated not only on behalf of Israel, which is a nuclear power. Israel has 50 nuclear bombs. This initiative to provoke a so-called dirty bomb in Iran was totally supported and helped by the United States. So that is a very important event. It affects not only Ukraine and Russia, but all of humanity. So, I think my idea is that the globalists have finally decided to start the nuclear third world war using Trump.

Trump initially had a totally different agenda. He suggested not going into war with other countries, to stop interventionism. And what he is doing now is quite opposite to all his previous programs, all the words he said before. He has now totally betrayed his MAGA program. Now, he is just a tool in the hands of the globalists who have decided to start a nuclear war. They tried that during the Pakistan-India conflict already, in Kashmir. It was a preliminary conflict between two nuclear superpowers, India and Pakistan. That was just the beginning. Next, there were the attacks of Ukraine against the nuclear facilities, assets of Russia, in the Zaporizhzhia area and in Kursk. And the third one was the attack on the strategic aviation inside Russia. That was also the effort, the temptation, the intentions to start a nuclear war. Because normally, after the attack on a nuclear facility on Russian territory, there should follow a tactical nuke against Ukraine, or maybe against Germany, Great Britain, or the United States.

So, clearly, some very strong powers in the world are trying to provoke nuclear war in one place or another. I think that China cannot avoid the same fate. China as well is now affected by that—it seems that globalists have decided if they cannot achieve their plan to create a global government and destroy all national sovereign countries by peaceful means or by regional conflicts, they will have to open Pandora’s box to create a nuclear multipolarity. Now, Israel and the United States want Iran. Pakistan promised to bomb Israel if the latter uses nuclear attacks against Iran. We are under constant attack by the Ukrainian proxy of the West. They try to provoke our nuclear strike against them, against Ukrainians, against Europeans. Nobody is exempt from that—India is provoked by Pakistan, Pakistan is provoked by India.

It’s clear that the globalists want to start a third world war with nuclear weapons. What is the reason for that? Because the globalists want to impose their global control, and they cannot achieve this goal with a rising China, with independent Russia, with a growing Islamic world. Everybody refuses that. If they can’t achieve their goal by peaceful means, they will sacrifice maybe half of humanity to start or provoke nuclear Armageddon in order to establish a world government after when humanity is destroyed. The world’s current state of multipolarity is an alternative structure of peaceful coexistence that the Globalist can’t tolerate. They will accept multipolarity only on one condition: everybody will have to nuke each other first.

They have taken Trump as a hostage, with all his MAGA anti-globalist and anti-deep state agenda. They have used him as a tool to start to provoke nuclear war. And now the United States is in a war with Iran, Israel is at war with Iran, the United States is in the war with Iran. At the same time, the United States didn’t stop support for Zelensky. Zelensky is the other proxy of the West, still fighting radically against us and trying to touch our atomic nuclear facilities. So, we will see a new plan from them.

What we see is a new war starting and old wars continuing. So that is not one war after another. It’s war everywhere: Israel against everybody else around it, American war against Iran, the European Union war against Russia with Ukraine, as well as the fragile situation in Kashmir, between Pakistan and India. Only China is spared for the time being, but I think the circle is closing around China.

I think the situation affects very much everybody. Normally, Iran is our ally. Putin expressed solidarity with Iran. Iran has helped us a lot during the conflict in Ukraine; we will return our gratefulness to it, not by entering the military conflict. Iran didn’t enter our conflict in Ukraine, so we will not do that either. But at the same time, we supply Iran all the help it needs. I think it affects the situation in Ukraine, because now U.S.’ main focus and its military machine are in the Middle East and above all, Iran. Iran could not lead, against all their claims, two wars at the same time. It is not possible. That would destroy their capacity—it is higher than what they could afford. I think for us, it will be easier to continue our offensive strategy now, but we need to seize this moment. We could easily lose it if we hesitate—holding back out of fear of irritating the United States too much—and miss this window of opportunity. At this time, in new types of wars, timing, speed, and acceleration are crucial. We could easily miss this opportunity if we cling to our outdated, old Russian-style thinking. We should have struck Kyiv yesterday.

We had only three drones in the beginning of the Ukrainian war—it’s incredible. Now, there are hundreds of thousands of drones in the air at the front line. Our capacity, our readiness for war was so low for a new war. I think the same can be applies to China. China looks very great, but its capabilities will be tested in the inevitable war-China will, at some moment, enter the third world war. Though the timing is up to China’s government, China needs to bear in mind that it is inevitable. China is not beyond that.

