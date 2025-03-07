Looking out at the World from Canada
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Crime Boss Justin Trudeau Rigs Canada's Judiciary
Justin Trudeau is taking action to perpetuate his legacy as the Canadian Prime Minister who used his position to become a Crime Boss of Drug Trading and…
16 hrs ago
•
Anthony James Hall
13
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Crime Boss Justin Trudeau Rigs Canada's Judiciary
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Alberta's Premier Accused of "Reckless Homicide"
We have to stop pretending we don't have the evidence to demonstrate that the Covid clot shots were in fact bioweapons intended to kill and maim people…
Mar 6
•
Anthony James Hall
30
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Alberta's Premier Accused of "Reckless Homicide"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
Hall Interviewed from Tehran on Arab Plan For Gaza's Future
The formulation of an alternative vision to that of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's on Gaza's future.
Mar 5
•
Anthony James Hall
7
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Hall Interviewed from Tehran on Arab Plan For Gaza's Future
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
February 2025
Putin-Trump Negotiations Bring Renewed Focus on the Biden-Zelensky Murder of Gonzolo Lira
Justin Trudeau, Zelensky's Most Impassioned Groupie, Stands Up for More War in the Face of Impending Peace
Feb 26
•
Anthony James Hall
22
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Putin-Trump Negotiations Bring Renewed Focus on the Biden-Zelensky Murder of Gonzolo Lira
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
What Really Happened on October 7, 2023?
Netanyahu Continues to Block a National Commission of Inquiry in Spite of the Unfolding Scandal of the IDF Spotters, Both Dead and Alive
Feb 20
•
Anthony James Hall
17
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
What Really Happened on October 7, 2023?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
The Prosecutors of Dr. Charles Hoffe Back Off
Dr. Charles Hoffe Epitomizes the Enlightened Resistance Against The Lethal Lie That the COVID Clot Shots Are Safe and Effective
Feb 12
•
Anthony James Hall
35
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
The Prosecutors of Dr. Charles Hoffe Back Off
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
GG Mary Simon, NOT Justin Trudeau, Should Be Calling The Shots
Canada Is Being Exposed to the World as an Any-Thing-Goes Country Where the Rules and Laws Are Not Taken Very Seriously. What a Mess!
Feb 6
•
Anthony James Hall
16
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
GG Mary Simon, NOT Justin Trudeau, Should Be Calling The Shots
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Canada Inside or Outside the USA?
From a Military Colony of the United States to a Full Partner in Fortress America
Feb 5
•
Anthony James Hall
16
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Canada Inside or Outside the USA?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
January 2025
Countering Trump's Canada Dementia
A Guest Column by Peter Petrosino Responding to "Canada Is Older Than the USA."
Jan 29
•
Anthony James Hall
16
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Countering Trump's Canada Dementia
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Milei and Trump Embrace Judaism as They Slam the WEF
Where Does Anti-Zionism Fit in the Context of Anti-Communism and Anti-Fascism?
Jan 27
•
Anthony James Hall
15
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Milei and Trump Embrace Judaism as They Slam the WEF
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Canada Is Older Than the USA
A History Lesson to Expose the Depth of "the Totally Unacceptable Insults and Unprecedented Threats" Made by President Donald Trump to "Our Very…
Jan 24
•
Anthony James Hall
22
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
Canada Is Older Than the USA
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
The Royal Bank Sought to Treat Truckers as Terrorists
Will the David I. McKay, the President and CEO of the Royal Bank of Canada, Apologize for Appointing Himself as Canada's Chief Arbiter of Terrorism?
Jan 17
•
Anthony James Hall
17
Share this post
Looking out at the World from Canada
The Royal Bank Sought to Treat Truckers as Terrorists
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
© 2025 Anthony James Hall
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts