Crime Boss Justin Trudeau Rigs Canada's Judiciary
Justin Trudeau is taking action to perpetuate his legacy as the Canadian Prime Minister who used his position to become a Crime Boss of Drug Trading and…
  
Anthony James Hall
16
Alberta's Premier Accused of "Reckless Homicide"
We have to stop pretending we don't have the evidence to demonstrate that the Covid clot shots were in fact bioweapons intended to kill and maim people…
  
Anthony James Hall
23
Hall Interviewed from Tehran on Arab Plan For Gaza's Future
The formulation of an alternative vision to that of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu's on Gaza's future.
  
Anthony James Hall
6

February 2025

Putin-Trump Negotiations Bring Renewed Focus on the Biden-Zelensky Murder of Gonzolo Lira
Justin Trudeau, Zelensky's Most Impassioned Groupie, Stands Up for More War in the Face of Impending Peace
  
Anthony James Hall
25
What Really Happened on October 7, 2023?
Netanyahu Continues to Block a National Commission of Inquiry in Spite of the Unfolding Scandal of the IDF Spotters, Both Dead and Alive
  
Anthony James Hall
9
The Prosecutors of Dr. Charles Hoffe Back Off
Dr. Charles Hoffe Epitomizes the Enlightened Resistance Against The Lethal Lie That the COVID Clot Shots Are Safe and Effective
  
Anthony James Hall
27
GG Mary Simon, NOT Justin Trudeau, Should Be Calling The Shots
Canada Is Being Exposed to the World as an Any-Thing-Goes Country Where the Rules and Laws Are Not Taken Very Seriously. What a Mess!
  
Anthony James Hall
12
Canada Inside or Outside the USA?
From a Military Colony of the United States to a Full Partner in Fortress America
  
Anthony James Hall
8

January 2025

Countering Trump's Canada Dementia
A Guest Column by Peter Petrosino Responding to "Canada Is Older Than the USA."
  
Anthony James Hall
3
Milei and Trump Embrace Judaism as They Slam the WEF
Where Does Anti-Zionism Fit in the Context of Anti-Communism and Anti-Fascism?
  
Anthony James Hall
15
Canada Is Older Than the USA
A History Lesson to Expose the Depth of "the Totally Unacceptable Insults and Unprecedented Threats" Made by President Donald Trump to "Our Very…
  
Anthony James Hall
16
The Royal Bank Sought to Treat Truckers as Terrorists
Will the David I. McKay, the President and CEO of the Royal Bank of Canada, Apologize for Appointing Himself as Canada's Chief Arbiter of Terrorism?
  
Anthony James Hall
22
